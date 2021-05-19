SafeGuard Cyber Names Rusty Carter As Chief Product Officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber , the only SaaS platform dedicated to managing the full lifecycle of Digital Risk Protection, is pleased to announce that it has hired product management and operating executive Rusty Carter as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Rusty possesses over 15 years of cybersecurity and product leadership experience in delivering growth and long-term value to venture, private equity, and publicly traded companies that have led to multiple successful outcomes, including acquisitions.

As CPO, Rusty will be responsible for the strategic direction for SafeGuard Cyber's digital risk protection platform and solutions that secure human connections and allow organizations to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats, attacks, and risk while addressing the growing compliance needs of today's modern enterprise across dozens of business-critical digital cloud applications.

Rusty was previously the CPO at LogRhythm where he delivered increased profitability and growth of the company's portfolio including its security analytics and orchestration platform (SIEM, SOAR), and expansion into the extended detection and response (XDR) market. He also has served as Sr. Vice President of Product Management for Arxan Technologies and has held product leadership positions at cybersecurity companies Pulse Secure, McAfee, and Symantec, where he oversaw new product introductions, line expansions, and exponential growth in enterprise and consumer security products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rusty to the SafeGuard Cyber executive team," said SafeGuard Cyber CTO, President, and Co-Founder Otavio Freire. "His career work of enabling businesses to advance safely has resulted in leading products that provide new levels of visibility and analytics-based understanding of people and behaviors, threat detection and response, and enablement of organization velocity through better risk-management and customer and user experience. His knowledge and enthusiasm for security products and its customers are contagious and transformational."

About SafeGuard CyberSafeGuard Cyber protects the human connections organizations need to thrive in a digital world. The cloud-native SafeGuard platform empowers the secure and compliant adoption of social, mobile, and cloud-based communication channels at the scale of global business. Built on innovative agentless architecture and award-winning AI analytics, the SafeGuard platform secures business-critical communications, detects and stops cyber threats, and ensures compliance in real-time without disruption to natural workflows. With SafeGuard, customers gain business agility with better security and time to value. Current customers include Global100 enterprises, small businesses, municipalities, and national governments.

