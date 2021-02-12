SafeGuard Cyber And Seismic Partner To Deliver Compliant Content Sharing On LiveSocial Digital Engagement Platform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the only SaaS platform dedicated to managing the full lifecycle of digital risk protection, and Seismic, the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, have partnered to offer enhanced compliance for content sharing on Seismic's LiveSocial digital engagement platform. This robust engagement and compliance platform will enable financial services advisors and industry marketers to deliver authentic, compelling content directly and securely to their target audiences at scale.

The challenges with modern social media programs are that they typically lack advisor authenticity and the full adoption by client-facing teams. To mitigate risk and optimize time searching for content, most firms choose a select set of content and allow the entire team to share that content.

The new integration of SafeGuard Cyber's award-winning security and compliance platform to the Seismic LiveSocial platform enables customers to sell better, faster and smarter by enabling compliant content. SafeGuard and Seismic provide a shared goal: A robust engagement and compliant platform that enables financial services advisors and industry marketers to deliver authentic, compelling content directly to their target audiences at scale. All content provided to advisors is monitored for more than 140 risk factors, ensuring that advisors are only sharing content that passes risk and compliance checks. Additionally, LiveSocial provides comprehensive analytics so that advisors can understand the impact of their engagement.

"In today's dynamic sales landscape, buyers increasingly want to hear from and connect with trusted individuals, not just companies, on social media," said Preseetha Pettigrew, VP of Strategic Alliances, Seismic. "SafeGuard Cyber is an instrumental integration partner, providing additional customer value by strengthening LiveSocial's digital engagement platform, further empowering sales teams to educate and engage with buyers online — while simultaneously helping to build their brands authentically."

"The SafeGuard Cyber and LiveSocial partnership enables secure, compliant, and authentic human connections between sales teams and their customers. Together we will provide a best-in-class engagement platform for Seismic customers to enable secure and compliant modern communications and growth," Karen Kukoda, VP of Strategic Partnerships, SafeGuard Cyber.

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, a joint customer of SafeGuard Cyber and Seismic, has leveraged their solutions to securely engage clients while ensuring compliance with its risk assessment programs.

"At Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, we are fortunate to be experiencing tremendous growth and it is crucial for us to provide our Advisors and Portfolio Managers with secure and compliant platforms to connect with our clients on social media," said Darlene Munro, VP of Compliance and Supervision at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth. "Platforms like SafeGuard Cyber enable our Advisors and Portfolio Managers the freedom to engage with our clients securely and authentically while we take care of compliance."Businesses interested in learning more about the joint solution from SafeGuard Cyber and Seismic can contact partners@safeguardcyber.com . About SafeGuard CyberSafeGuard Cyber is a Charlottesville, Virginia-based company with a cloud-based platform that empowers organizations to use social and digital channels securely, compliantly, and at the scale of global business. With coverage across more than 50 channels, SafeGuard Cyber helps security, compliance, and communications teams work better together. Its customers include Global100 enterprises, small businesses, municipalities, and national governments. For more information, visit www.safeguardcyber.com.

