SafeButler And Liberty Mutual Partner To Offer Instant Renters Insurance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeButler, a YCombinator-funded startup, has taken the hassle out of shopping for insurance. And now, SafeButler has partnered with Liberty Mutual, an insurance industry leader for over 100 years, to provide instant access to a comprehensive renters insurance plan at a very low rate.

"SafeButler has helped over 20,000 customers save on insurance," said Vincent Wei, CEO of SafeButler. "Our partnership with Liberty Mutual allows our customers to have even more choices and to purchase renters insurance from a trusted household name with just a few clicks."

Because Liberty Mutual's API has been integrated, when requested, SafeButler instantly returns a guaranteed renters insurance quote within seconds that will remain valid for 30 days. The coverage and cost to the consumer are no different from purchasing directly from Liberty Mutual.

Traditional comparison sites usually navigate consumers to other sites to complete their purchase. In addition, they often have to re-enter their information at the new website. "With SafeButler and Liberty Mutual, the customer can directly purchase without leaving our site. The whole process is seamless," Wei added.

About SafeButler

SafeButler is a free service whose mission is to help consumers effortlessly compare insurance. It is a YCombinator-funded startup that uses AI and automation to simplify the shopping process, saving time and money. They have perfect ratings from both the BBB as well as Google for their intuitive, trustworthy service.

In addition to delivering instant renter's insurance quotes from Liberty Mutual, SafeButler offers connections for life, auto, and home, returning a quote in as little as 30 seconds. While they take their role of consumer insurance assistant seriously, they also like to have a little fun; check out their Insurance Jokes page if you're in the mood for a chuckle.

For more information, visit safebutler.com

*Coverage provided and underwritten by Liberty Mutual Insurance Company or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Discounts and savings are available where state laws and regulations allow and may vary by state. Certain discounts apply to specific coverages only. To the extent permitted by law, applicants are individually underwritten; not all applicants may qualify.

