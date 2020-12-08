SafeBreach Wins Live Alligator Pit Competition At 2020 GRF Summit

Presenting to an audience of hundreds of leading cybersecurity executives and practitioners, SafeBreach garnered "Best Pitch" and "Most Applicable Technology" awards from judges and attendees.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeBreach , provider of the leading continuous security validation platform to validate security controls, visualize security risk and prioritize remediations, today announced a first-place finish at the Global Resilience Federation's 2020 "Live Alligator Pit" cybersecurity competition. SafeBreach received the highest ratings for its presentation and technology among all participants, winning the "Best Pitch" and "Most Applicability" titles from both judges and conference attendees who voted on the contest.

The competition was an anticipated and popular part of the GRF 2020 Summit on Security and Third Party Risk, bringing together hundreds of cybersecurity leaders and practitioners for this event covering key topics in operational IT resilience and cybersecurity trends. SafeBreach CEO Guy Bejerano presented for the company.

"It's an honor to win the contest and we are thrilled that our pitch and core concepts resonated strongly with so many leading cybersecurity practitioners and executives," said Bejerano. "This win reflects what we see in the market that better utilizing existing deployed security controls is the only way to prevent breaches and reduce risk. The SafeBreach platform makes it simple to continuously assess which attacks your security controls will block and which ones will get through, providing you clear guidance on how to quickly and effectively remediate any security gaps using the controls you already have and prioritizing the gaps that pose the greatest risk to the business."

Judges for the live competition included Marene Allison, CISO of Johnson & Johnson, John Stewart, former SVP and CSTO of Cisco Systems, Juan Gomez-Sanches, CSO at Lennar.

SafeBreach's unique continuous security validation platform provides actionable guidance on how to remediate the gaps in security coverage. SafeBreach partners with the leading companies in cybersecurity including Microsoft, IBM, Splunk, and Palo Alto Networks to enable companies to automate the work of continuously probing defenses in order to ensure their security controls are configured to block the most relevant and dangerous threats. This helps companies improve their security stance and reduce their attack surface and their overall risk on an ongoing basis. With SafeBreach, CISOs and security teams can maximize the performance of their existing security controls and better prioritize security efforts based on real data.

