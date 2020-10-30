Safe2Core Inc. Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonio Guzman, Founder of Safe2Core Inc., is pleased to announce that his company is celebrating a very impressive milestone: 10 years in business.

To learn more about the history of Safe2Core Inc. and how they have significantly grown over the last decade, please check out https://www.safe2core.com/safe2core-inc-celebrates-10-years-in-business/ .

When Guzman first used his ground penetrating radar (GPR) on a construction site over 10 years ago, he had no idea it would inspire him to launch his own company that specializes in safe and effective construction inspection technology.

Soon after this experience, Guzman opened Safe2Core Inc. Northern California Inc. in the Bay Area, a company that allowed him to use his knowledge and experience in construction and interest in GPR.

Over the past 10 years, the company has expanded from the flagship office in San Jose to other locations in Southern California, Arizona, Texas and, most recently, Florida. They now offer four key services: concrete scanning/GPR, CCTV pipeline video inspection, utility locating and concrete cutting.

"While the company continues to grow, Safe2Core Inc. and Antonio remain dedicated to the individual service and priority treatment for every client and project which made Safe2Core Inc. a household name in the non-destructive and minimally invasive construction testing and underground utility mapping industries," a company spokesperson noted.

The fact that Safe2Core Inc. has been so successful over the last decade will not surprise the many satisfied customers who have worked with the company. Safe2Core Inc. has earned a well-deserved reputation as a dedicated partner in GPR and noninvasive construction testing, exploration and scanning for clients who want to know what lies below their sites.

"Safe2Core Inc. is ready to assist your company with your next construction project, ensuring the safety, quality, and results you need and expect."

About Safe2Core Inc.:Safe2Core personnel have more than 45 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/.

Safe2Core Inc. 3801 Charter Park Ct Suite A San Jose, CA. 95136(408) 266-7000

