Safe-T Group To Present At Upcoming March Investor Conferences

HERZLIYA, Israel , March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd . (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, will participate in the following conferences during the month of March 2021:

Maxim 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual ConferenceDate: March 17-18, 2021 Format: Virtual presentation & 1x1sSpeaker: Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive OfficerConference website here

Investor Summit: Q1 Virtual Summit Date: March 23, 2021 Presentation Time: 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am Pacific time)Webcast: Investor Relations website here Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1'sSpeaker: Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive OfficerConference website here Mr. Daniel will provide an overview of the Company, its recent launch of next generation ZoneZero™ version 5.0 and the closing of its recently announced $9.75 million registered direct offering. The new capital will support the Company's M&A strategy to expand its business with synergetic and scalable business model companies, with high gross margins and/or advanced innovative technologies for long-term sustainable value.

Please contact a conference organizer to schedule a meeting or you may also email your request to SFET@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

The Company's corporate presentation is available here .

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Safe-T's zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations' attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world's fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T's solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses participation at future conferences and that new capital will be used to support the Company's M&A strategy to expand its business with synergetic and scalable business model companies, with high gross margins and/or advanced innovative technologies for long-term sustainable value. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts

Chris Tyson Executive Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America 949-491-8235 SFET@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us

Michal Efraty+972-(0)52-3044404 michal@efraty.com