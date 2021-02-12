Safe-T Group Launches Breakthrough Residential Proxies Network To Support The Multibillion Dollar Sneaker Resale Market

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, has launched a new residential network for the multibillion-dollar sneaker resale market. The new product is the first synergy realization of the recent acquisition made by Safe-T. It utilizes the unique and advanced network capabilities of Safe-T's business Internet Protocol (IP) proxy platform and its consumer IP proxy solutions.

The static residential proxy network is based on the deployment in a large number of residential Internet Service Providers (ISPs) worldwide that Safe-T will package into an effective proxy solution, providing over 100,000 potential customers with the best access to sneaker releases and maximize success in the purchase of high demand items within the sneaker resale market.

The new product is a breakthrough in residential proxies, as it solves many of the historical challenges with residential networks. It eliminates the need to have a bandwidth limit and creates a dedicated static IP for each user. The end result is a highly effective proxy, that will remain stable during heavy traffic and will save customers from additional bandwidth charges.

"We are excited to launch the first product that implements synergies between these two different IP proxy solutions. Our IP proxy platform is used by various business verticals, one of which is the sneaker resale market. We believe that the new residential network product is one of many possible offerings that can open our unique platform for additional business segments," said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Safe-T's zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations' attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world's fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T's solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the new residential network product, its advantages and capabilities, and possible other uses of the platform for additional business segments. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

