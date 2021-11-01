Safe House Project Awards $333,00 To Support Healing For Domestic Sex Trafficking Survivors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe House Project, a leading anti-trafficking non-profit committed to combating domestic sex trafficking, awards $333,000 to help American trafficking victims receive restorative care following their escape.

Trafficking survivors are in need of restorative care services to help them heal and begin their lives free of victimization. Without a safe place to go and heal upon escape, 80% of victims will end up back in traffickers' hands.

"With the spread of COVID-19, the world stopped, but traffickers did not. As trafficking reports increased 40%, safe homes were closing their doors due to lack of funding. This left survivors with even fewer places to go when they escaped," said Brittany Dunn, Safe House Project COO, "Our work could not stop just because the world had."

Safe House Project awards grants to 14 programs across 12 states this year, funding new beds for survivors through each step of the healing process, including emergency, long term, and transitional programs. These beds in residential restorative care give survivors access to safety, medical and therapeutic services, and wraparound services that allow them to heal from the trauma they have endured.

"Restorative care homes give survivors the chance to feel safe and like they are a part of a family or community that believes in them, often for the first time in their lives, while giving them the services they need to heal, rebuild, and feel that a new life of freedom is possible," said Alia Dewees, Safe House Project's Director of Aftercare Development.

"Safe House Project has once again answered the call to support those providing vital services to survivors of human trafficking," said Bill Woolf, former Director of Human Trafficking Programs, US Department of Justice, "During my time with the Department of Justice, we struggled to provide sufficient housing to meet the needs of victims exiting their exploitative scenarios. With Safe House Project's generous grant dollars, safe homes will be opened up to allow survivors to heal, grow, and regain their autonomy while helping fill a much needed gap."

To date Safe House Project has expanded the national capacity of safe house programs and supported the launch of 272 beds by funding and mentoring new and expanding safe homes, and has a vision to see a safe house network established in every state.

"As we strive to grow and offer the best services to survivors, we lean on our community to stand with us," said Dan Emr, Worthwhile Wear Founder and Executive Director, "Safe House Project has taken an active role by investing in this important work."

Established in 2017, Safe House Project, is a national nonprofit uniting communities across America to end domestic sex trafficking. Safe House Project's mission is two-fold: increase survivor identification beyond one percent and accelerate safe house capacity and development across America. Safe housing and restorative care is critical to ending the cycle of victimization. To learn more about the Safe House Project, visit SafeHouseProject.org.

