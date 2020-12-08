Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard Announces Foreign Trade Zone

NEWPORT, R.I., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Foreign Trade Zone ("FTZ") has been established at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. The FTZ includes property both on the water and on land, and it can accommodate multiple yachts simultaneously. Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard's FTZ is the only one of its kind in the United States outside of Florida.

"Our objective is to serve boat owners with excellence" said Eli Dana, General Manager of Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. "The new FTZ will allow us to do that better than ever before. It permits foreign-flagged vessels to be bought and sold to U.S. citizens right here in Newport, RI, and allows us to provide our high standard of service to even more vessels."

"We believe this is a win for the City of Newport, and the State of Rhode Island, yacht owners, yacht brokers, and Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. There is no limit to how long a yacht can stay in the FTZ and the designated area will be monitored for security by our team and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Boat owners in places like New York and Boston now have a great option in New England that has never been available to them before. We could not be more excited about it," Dana concluded.

About Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard: Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard is one of the most popular and recommended shipyards in the United States. The full-service marina and shipyard has over 3,500 linear feet of dock space that can accommodate yachts longer than 300 feet. Its amenities include a dockside café, ship store, fitness center, and marina vehicles. Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard is host to many other prestigious yachting events, including the Newport Charter Yacht Show, Newport Bermuda Race Crew Party, Candy Store Cup Superyacht Regatta, Newport Yacht Rendezvous, and the Newport Brokerage Boat Show. For more information, please visit: www.NewportShipyard.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safe-harbor-newport-shipyard-announces-foreign-trade-zone-301188853.html

SOURCE Safe Harbor Marinas