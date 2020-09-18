Safe Ed K-12 Task Force Asks For Full Elimination Of Sex Ed Due To Abuse And Ongoing Violation Of Florida Law

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Florida Citizens Alliance's "Protecting Our Children" Summit, in an unprecedented move, SafeEd K12 Task Force Chair, and former State Representative Bev Kilmer, is exposing the illegal nature of sexuality education. Also, of considerable concern to her group is the conflict of interest and possible corruption within the programs, coalitions and others acting as surrogates.

Ms. Kilmer says "We have prepared a PowerPoint Presentation that is extremely graphic in nature," however, she insists that "the supposed "porn and obscenity" is part of Florida's Sexuality Education forced on students as young as five years old , and please note, No minors will be allowed in the room during the presentation."

Ms. Kilmer plans to present Chancellor of Education, Jacob Oliva with a report of her findings, to provide to Commissioner Richard Corcoran with her request that he execute an executive order, instructing all districts to immediately cease and desist sexuality courses until his department can do a thorough review of current procedures, materials and providers.

The Task Force plans a 60-day awareness campaign around the state of Florida informing the public of these with stops in all major cities and as many smaller towns as time will permit.

Info on Saturday's Summit: https://www.safeedk12.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/FloridaCitizensAlliance-POC-Event-Flyer.jpg

Caution: This material is not appropriate for Minors. https://www.safeedk12.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/SafeEd-K-12_9.15.pptx A copy of the full report will be available at the event following her presentation.

