Safe & Reliable Healthcare Partners With Vizient, Inc. To Provide Integrated High Reliability Offering

EVERGREEN, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe & Reliable Healthcare announces an integrated high reliability offering with Vizient, Inc. that helps healthcare organizations deliver consistently safer patient care across the continuum. The partnership integrates Safe & Reliable's robust culture and employee engagement data with Vizient's comprehensive clinical quality and operations data, building on the capabilities of both organizations and allowing customers to break down data silos to achieve full data integration and deeper insights to accelerate improvement. With access to clinical, cultural, and operational data, along with world-class expertise in high reliability and management systems, hospitals and healthcare systems have a groundbreaking opportunity to transform cultures, systems, and care at every level while developing the internal skills and structures that make changes sustainable.

To be highly reliable, healthcare organizations must continuously strive for failure-free operations amid extraordinary levels of complexity and the constant threat of catastrophic error. With real-time, accurate, and complete cultural, clinical, and operational data, organizations can create healthier cultures, harness knowledge, drive learning, and transform leadership to effectively manage the unexpected and mitigate the risk of human error.

"This unique partnership presents the opportunity for any healthcare organization to strengthen its reliability and resilience, so the daily challenges of operating amid healthcare's complexities are recognized and proactively addressed," said Allan Frankel, CEO, Safe & Reliable Healthcare. "Our two companies share a passion for positively impacting patient health and care team wellbeing. Everything we do aims to make it as easy as possible for healthcare leaders and teams to apply complex high reliability and management system principles in the simplest, most effective way. This partnership signals our shared commitment to the safest care and the happiest, healthiest teams."

The Safe & Reliable Healthcare and Vizient, Inc. collaboration will help healthcare organizations:

Develop leaders who prioritize cultures of safety and are confident and competent to lead based on high reliability principles

Implement technology-enabled management systems to create learning cultures that promote continuous, sustainable improvement

Access rich analytical insights, driven by the integration of culture and engagement data with quality and safety data, to identify the most meaningful improvement opportunities

Provide robust data visualization and communication boards to support real-time decision-making and resource allocations

Empower and engage the entire workforce to be problem-solvers but more importantly, increase engagement and job satisfaction

"This solution benefits healthcare organizations at any point on the high reliability journey, from those just beginning to those who want to accelerate their progress," said Gena Futral, executive principal, Vizient. "We will partner with organizations to develop the leaders, systems, technology, and analytics required to transform cultures, so healthcare organizations can achieve and sustain performance excellence."

About Safe & Reliable Healthcare Safe & Reliable Healthcare partners with organizations to make exceptional care highly reliable. We help create healthy cultures, harness knowledge, drive learning, and transform leadership by applying our validated Framework for High Reliability Healthcare at all organizational levels. Our integrated analytics, training, coaching, and technology offerings address key touchpoints that pave the way for organizational transformation. Headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado, Safe & Reliable Healthcare has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at https://safeandreliablecare.com/.

About Vizient, Inc. Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality, and market performance for more than 50% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics, and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Vizient has earned a World's Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com .

