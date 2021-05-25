Sacramento Kings & Kings Guard Gaming Welcome Executech As Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Sacramento Kings, Kings Guard Gaming and Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced an official cyber protection partnership which will be supported by Executech. Through this partnership, Acronis will provide the Kings with innovative, AI-driven cyber protection solutions designed to safeguard data and optimize data workflows to improve the team's performance both on and off the court.

"We are excited to announce our newest Cloud Partnership with Acronis and Executech," said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. "Leveraging Acronis' global expertise to enhance data storage and backup security will allow us to continue revolutionizing fan experiences while reducing disruptions to day-to-day business operations."

The team will use Acronis Cyber Protect, an innovative solution that integrates cybersecurity, data protection and management to protect endpoints, systems, and data. This technology will provide the team with increased automation and productivity, including cloud enhancements, backup reports, and antivirus and antimalware protection. Acronis' technology and solutions are designed around a principle known as the "Five Vectors of Cyber Protection," namely safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS). This ensures that data, applications, and systems are secure, authentic, and easily accessible, minimizing the risk of downtime or disruptions to the Kings daily operations.

"It's an honor for Acronis to bring our first #CyberFit Sports Partnership to the NBA with the Sacramento Kings. The team's dedication to data protection and cyber security aligns with our goals to provide the best-in-class cyber protection to the most elite sports teams across the globe," said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas Pat Hurley. "Together with Executech, we're committed to creating the most secure sports programs that the modern-day technology industry has ever seen. We are confident that this group can provide the best technology and service to help the Sacramento Kings stay at the top of their #CyberFit game."

Acronis cyber protection will be delivered in partnership with an Acronis managed service provider (MSP) partner, Executech. Executech is an award-winning, outsourced IT services provider, supplying enterprise-quality IT to small and medium-sized organizations across the Intermountain West.

"Executech has enjoyed a great partnership with Acronis for many years," said Executech CEO DJ Dorff. "Acronis' commitment to high-quality solutions have long resonated with Executech's own approach to IT services, and we feel fortunate to have this opportunity to work with them in delivering the Sacramento Kings a top-in-class cyber protection experience."

By way of its partnership with Acronis, Executech becomes the main jersey sponsor for Kings Guard Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. In addition to jersey sponsorship, fans will see Acronis and Executech branding appear during Kings Guard Gaming home matches and in conjunction with social media content during the next three seasons.

Acronis and Executech will also be the presenting partner of the Sacramento Kings Training Camp in Fall 2021.

Acronis #TeamUp Program for managed service providers

Acronis is also proud to announce that its #CyberFit Sports program is open to managed service providers (MSPs) who are invited to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class sports properties on behalf of Acronis and enjoy a rich world of sports benefits and brand exposure.

MSPs are invited to review the #TeamUp program and apply to become an official #CyberFit Delivery Partner at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports/.

About AcronisAcronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based anti-malware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment — from cloud to hybrid to on-premises — at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

About ExecutechExecutech was founded in 1999 on the idea of reinventing the traditional approach to managed IT services through a people-first mentality. Executech provides IT solutions delivered by down-to-earth IT consultants that are friendly, personable, and dedicated to growth.

Executech's IT services have helped organizations across the western United States overcome IT challenges, improve efficiency, increase security, modernize into the cloud, and build for growth. With over 100 technical consultants across 6 locations, Executech provides a local and personal touch to IT support. For more information on Executech's unique approach, visit www.executech.com.

