Sacramento International Airport Renews Custodial Services Contract With PRIDE Industries

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved an extended three-year custodial services contract agreement between the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and PRIDE Industries. The move extends a decade-long relationship that has provided hundreds of employment opportunities for people with disabilities and retains a dedicated workforce that has been consistently recognized with high customer satisfaction ratings. This contract will also save SMF almost $600,000 over the three-year term thanks to the integration of new technology and introduction of PRIDE's innovative cleaning methodology.

"The Airport and Board of Supervisors affirmed Sacramento County's public policy values in contracting with PRIDE Industries and other social enterprises that make a positive social impact," said Jeff Dern, President and CEO at PRIDE Industries. "We are pleased to continue our outstanding service delivery at the Airport with a significant cost savings for the County."

The SMF airport currently employs more than 100 individuals through PRIDE Industries, including over 50 individuals with disabilities. These workers provide full custodial services throughout the airport's Terminal B and Concourse B, including maintenance of the food court, the TSA airport office, and multiple gates, jetways, ticket counters, restrooms, and more. PRIDE Industries employees also provide these services at the airport's Terminal A and maintain ten ancillary buildings, putting them in charge of cleaning a total of 1,250,000 square feet.

"We are looking forward to partnering with PRIDE Industries on a performance-focused approach to delivering custodial services at Terminal B," said Cindy Nichol, Director of Airports for Sacramento County. "We know that one of the primary determinants of customer satisfaction at an airport is how clean it is, and we are excited to be embarking on this initiative with PRIDE Industries."

In 2017, SMF earned first place in the JD Power Customer Satisfaction survey for medium airports in North America with the highest score for all airports of any size that year. In 2018, SMF was named one of the top five airports in the country.

As part of its quality control program, PRIDE Industries plans to offer airport visitors the option to report their impressions of the facility's cleanliness. One new technology under consideration would allow travelers to scan a QR code to access a customer feedback form and report conditions and concerns in real time. The company is confident that innovations like these will enable its workers to continue meeting the high standards required by airport management.

"Every day, our employees at the Sacramento International Airport show thousands of visitors the value that people with disabilities bring to a high-performance workforce," says Dr. Chris Bunch, Vice President of Commercial Facilities Services at PRIDE Industries. "We're proud of the work we've accomplished for the airport over the past decade, and we're thrilled to be continuing this highly successful partnership."

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at PRIDEIndustries.com.

About the Sacramento County Department of Airports: The Sacramento County Department of Airports is responsible for planning, developing, operating and maintaining the county's four airports: Sacramento International Airport, Executive Airport, Mather Airport and Franklin Field. For more information, visit sacramento.aero.

