Sackcloth & Ashes Partners With Native American Artist, ThunderVoice Eagle, For New Heritage Collection Blankets

SALEM, Ore., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sackcloth & Ashes, a mission-driven brand producing blankets on the one-for-one model to help the homeless across the country, has launched its Heritage Collection designed by Native American artist Lehi ThunderVoice Eagle. One hundred percent of the profits from the collection will be donated to Sovereign Bodies Institute, an organization that generates new knowledge and understanding of how Indigenous nations and communities are impacted by gender and sexual violence and how to work toward healing and freedom from such violence.

"Sackcloth & Ashes was founded with the goal to help people in need, and we take that to heart with each and every blanket we design and produce," said Bob Dalton, CEO and founder of Sackcloth & Ashes. "The Heritage Collection is incredibly special to us, inspired by the thoughtful vision, authentic efforts and deep heritage of ThunderVoice Eagle, who led the design and collaboration for each blanket in the line."

ThunderVoice Eagle is a Native American artist and designer of the Diné ( Navajo)/Totonac people and was raised part-time in the Arizona wilderness, living off the land, and part-time in the city. With the perspective of these different ways of life, ThunderVoice Eagle has woven his cultural aesthetic through his art, fashion and commerce.

More background on the collection, and inspiration for the designs can be found online at www.sackclothandashes.com/heritage.

"My hope is that we can create a space where all of us can be together in the same room and not feel like we are any different, in the sense that we are human," said artist Lehi ThunderVoice Eagle. "In our world there are no lines between you and I. We are we. We are sacred. Everything is connected. The earth, stars, plants, animals, humans, and Creator."

Sackcloth & Ashes blankets are sustainably made in with comfort and durability in mind. Woven from a 100 percent recycled material the blankets are dye free, chemical free, water free and made from a wool blend that is certifiably eco-friendly, cruelty-free and good for the planet. Sackcloth & Ashes is rooted in a belief that the sustainability of the blankets is as important as the second blanket provided to those in need. Sackcloth & Ashes blankets, including the new Heritage Collection, can be purchased online at sackclothandashes.com.

About Sackcloth & AshesFounded in 2014, Sackcloth & Ashes was formed by Bob Dalton, who was inspired to help the homeless population when his single, hardworking mother found herself living on the streets. Since its inception, Sackcloth has remained mission-driven, taking the one-for-one business model to the next level by highlighting grassroots organizations that are creating solutions for helping the homeless throughout the country. For every blanket sold, the company donates a blanket to a local homeless shelter in need.

In 2018 Sackcloth launched Blanket the United States, with the goal to donate one million blankets to homeless shelters by 2024. For more information or to purchase a blanket, visit Sackcloth & Ashes online at sackclothandashes.com, and on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

