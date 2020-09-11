Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. To Participate In BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference And RETHINK Virtual Event Sponsored By Skilled Nursing News

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company's Chief Financial Officer, and Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company's Chief Investment Officer, will...

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company's Chief Financial Officer, and Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company's Chief Investment Officer, will participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on September 15 - 16, 2020.

In addition, on September 30, 2020, Rick Matros, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the RETHINK Virtual Event sponsored by Skilled Nursing News.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

