Sabra Brings 'Mexican Street Corn Inspired Guacamole' To The Table In Time For Cinco De Mayo

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabra® is paying tribute to the crave-able flavor of Elote with its latest product introduction, Mexican Street Corn Inspired Guacamole. The delicious, on-trend variety pairs juicy sweet corn, lime, chipotle and hand-picked, Mexican grown Hass avocados for a fantastically flavorful guacamole experience. One of the top brands in the category, all Sabra Guacamole is batch-made and hand scooped in Mexico, vegan, gluten free, kosher and Non-GMO*.

We're thrilled to bring this refreshing flavor to the table for fans of Mexican street corn and guacamole.

"Dip it, spread it, spoon it, enjoy it with anything and everything you love to eat," said Caitlin Mahler, brand manager at Sabra. "We're thrilled to bring this refreshing flavor to the table for fans of Mexican street corn and guacamole. Whether celebrating a special occasion with friends and family or spreading something delicious for yourself, we can't wait to see what consumers create and enjoy with our Mexican Street Corn Inspired Guacamole!"

Mexican street corn, a popular summertime favorite, has been popping up on menus and kitchen tables, adding flavor to everything from cob to casseroles, soups and dips. With this release, Sabra pays tribute to this iconic street food in time for Cinco De Mayo.

Sabra Mexican Street Corn Inspired Guacamole is rolling out now nationwide and is available in a 1 lb. (16 oz) package with a resealable lid to help prevent browning. Find it in the deli section of grocery stores nationwide near other Sabra Guacamole products and in store and online at Walmart beginning May 10 th.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra's range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO*, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra, www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

*Made without genetically engineered ingredients.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabra-brings-mexican-street-corn-inspired-guacamole-to-the-table-in-time-for-cinco-de-mayo-301283345.html

SOURCE Sabra Dipping Company, LLC