Sable & Sand Launches To Empower Minority Beauty Brands And Create A Destination For Black And Brown Consumers

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands who don't see the value in the minority dollar are missing out. According to the most recent 2019 study, minority markets have a $3.9 trillion buying power. Owned and operated by Black entrepreneurs, Sable & Sand launches as the premier source for Black and Brown creatives who make beauty products to serve their community.

Since 2020, many corporate brands have publicly shown interest in investing in Black communities and Black businesses. Although well-intended, many companies fell short of making authentic connections and impact. Sable & Sand was designed to bridge consumers with the Black-owned beauty brands that resonate with their needs.

"The Black beauty market is estimated to be worth $1.5 trillion this year," said Shaundra Crittenden, co-founder, Sable & Sand. "As a culturally responsive and inclusive retailer, we wanted to create a place where minority consumers can purchase products from brands they can trust. We also wanted to create a space where minority-owned products were on full display."

"We aim to inspire others to take action and be heard," added Torreon Meredith, co-founder. "We have created a platform that gives visibility to Black and Brown business owners who wouldn't be seen or have access to mainstream sites."

With more than 50 Black and Brown-owned beauty and wellness brands, and more being added every month, visitors can find everything they need ranging from hair and nail care to shaving and grooming. The shop welcomes all people to enjoy the products lovingly created by small, minority-owned businesses.

