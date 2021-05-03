Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction...

SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general that we did not partner with Iguá Saneamento S.A. ("Iguá"), winner of the auction to explore block 2 of the concession of the Companhia Estadual de Águas e Esgotos do Rio de Janeiro (CEDAE), held on April 30, 2021. However, under the terms of the memorandum of understanding signed with Iguá, we have an option to integrate the SPV that holds the block 2 concession, with a minority position and at no cost to Sabesp, except for the required capitalizations from shareholders in order to be entitled to the obligations of the future concessionaire, in case Sabesp decides to exercise this option.

Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments on the subject matter of this Material Fact.

IR Contacts: Mario Arruda Sampaio - (55 11) 3388-8664 ( maasampaio@sabesp.com.br) Angela Beatriz Airoldi - (55 11) 3388-8793 ( abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

