Sabatino Ciatti, MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

WESTFIELD, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabatino Ciatti, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dermatologist in the field of Medicine for his dedication and commitment at Advanced Dermatology, Mohs & Laser Surgery Center.

Situated at 240 East Grove Street in Westfield, NJ, Advanced Dermatology, Mohs & Laser Surgery Center is equipped to handle all your dermatological needs. The team of board-certified dermatologists is devoted to providing the highest standard of treatments including Acne, Moles (Nevi), Psoriasis, Rosacea, Warts, Skin Cancers, and many more. At Advanced Dermatology Mohs & Laser Surgery Center, patients are well-informed to understand their options and offered a pleasant experience.

As a highly distinguished and fellowship-trained Mohs and dermatologic surgeon, Dr. Ciatti has been practicing in Westfield, NJ since 1998. He has garnered a well-deserving reputation for demonstrating professional excellence throughout his medical career. He prides himself on patient satisfaction. In his current capacity, Dr. Ciatti specializes primarily in Mohs micrographic surgery, as well as, dermatologic, cosmetic, and laser surgeries. He has performed well over 50,000 Mohs and dermatological surgical procedures in the last twenty-plus years and limits his practice to surgical and cosmetic dermatology. In addition to surgically removing basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, Dr. Ciatti has extensive experience reconstructing the surgical defects, which eliminates the need for a separate plastic surgeon appointment following the Mohs procedure. Alongside his role at the surgery center, Dr. Ciatti is on staff at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ. He speaks fluent English, Italian, and Spanish.

A native of New Jersey, Dr. Ciatti was inspired by his pediatrician at the time to pursue medicine, and always admired the caring ways of that physician. To prepare for his career, he completed his undergraduate studies summa cum laude as a Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society member of Lehigh University in 1988. He received his medical degree from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School/UMDNJ (Rutgers Medical School), where he graduated with the highest honors and a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society in 1992. He completed his dermatology training in 1997 at Jefferson Medical College/ Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, where he was chief resident. In 1998, he completed a fellowship in Mohs micrographic surgery, dermatologic surgery, and laser surgery. He has attained fellowship status in the American College of Mohs Surgery, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Academy of Dermatology. He is board-certified in Dermatology. Since then, he has maintained active memberships with the Union County and New Jersey State Medical Societies, as well as the Dermatological Society of New Jersey.

As a testament to his professional achievements, Dr. Ciatti was recognized among America's Top Surgeons in 2008, New Jersey Top Doctors in 2012, 2013, 2014 and was named NJ Magazine Elite Plastic Surgeon of 2020. He has also been listed in Marquis Who's Who. In his spare time, Dr. Ciatti enjoys golfing and vacations. He loves traveling to Aruba.

Furthermore, Dr. Ciatti plans to continue working full-time concentrating primarily on Mohs surgery and cosmetic dermatology. He is also looking forward to devoting some time to exploring the world through travel and learning about new cultures and their approaches to wholistic healthcare. For those pursuing medicine, he advises them to use their passion to help others as fuel to persevere through the adversity they may face.

Dr. Ciatti dedicates this honorable recognition to his fellowship mentor, Steven S. Greenbaum, MD.

For further information, please visit https://www.skinandlasercenter.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabatino-ciatti-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301187559.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who