SAB Biotherapeutics To Present At Upcoming September Virtual Investor Conferences

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced that Eddie J. Sullivan, PhD, co-founder, president and CEO, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September. Presentation details can be found below:

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference. Format: Pre-recorded presentation available for on-demand viewing Date/Time: Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. ET through Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 a.m. ET Registration Link

Baird Global Healthcare Conference Format:Fireside chat Date/Time: Tuesday, September 14 at 12:50 p.m. ET Registration Link

An on-demand webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation and archived replay of the Baird fireside chat will be accessible through the "News" section of the company's website at www.sabbiotherapeutics.com

On June 22, 2021, SAB announced a planned merger with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (BCYP) . The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB's versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB is currently advancing multiple clinical programs and has a number of collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: www.sabbiotherapeutics.com and follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.

