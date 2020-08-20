SA Legend 5 Silverback (Photo: Business Wire)

WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), announced that WiSA member System Audio, an award-winning speaker brand from Denmark, has won the Expert Imaging and Sound Association's (EISA) award for Best Product 2020-2021 in the...

WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) - Get Report, announced that WiSA member System Audio, an award-winning speaker brand from Denmark, has won the Expert Imaging and Sound Association's (EISA) award for Best Product 2020-2021 in the "Wireless Loudspeaker" category with its SA Legend 5 Silverback, an active wireless speaker that is WiSA Certified™. In its nearly four decades, System Audio has received 150 awards for its speakers, with EISA offering the biggest recognition in the industry.

The WiSA Certified SA Legend 5 Silverback from System Audio is a technological breakthrough that delivers big sound and amazing dynamics with its two ultrafast digital amplifiers and integrated electronics receiving high definition audio wirelessly via WiSA technology. These beautiful speakers were created to fit into the world of wireless digital 7.1 home cinema and have multiple streaming options, from DLNA/UPnP to GoogleCast, Bluetooth and Airplay. With additional models in the line, the SA Legend Silverback speakers present a unique family of active speakers that can be used wirelessly with a WiSA Certified hub or WiSA transmitter or connected to a preamplifier.

"WiSA couldn't be more proud of System Audio for winning this well-deserved award," said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. "With a wide range of speakers, each offering elegant Danish design and a keen focus on aesthetics, sound and advanced technology, it's no surprise that a System Audio speaker was selected for this high honor. The recognition proves WiSA members like System Audio, who never compromise on a product's quality or design, are capturing the attention of discerning listeners around the world."

The Expert Imaging and Sound Association is an international association of 61 test magazines in 29 countries. Each year, the EISA Awards celebrate new, notable products, like System Audio's Legend 5 Silverback speakers, that combine the most advanced technology and desirable features with a top-of-the line performance. The EISA Awards recognizes everything from high-value yet affordable products to products that exemplify more modern consumer electronics.

"With EISA being the most coveted award in our industry, we couldn't be more excited about the EISA recognition," said Ole Witthøft, Founder of System Audio. "With its elegant, fine-sounding, wire-free music solution, we see the user-friendly Legend 5 Silverback being a staple for the home cinema experience. We look forward to more work with WiSA to bring additional WiSA Certified products to market to further interoperable wireless home theater options and meet the needs of today's consumers."

About System Audio

Established in Denmark in 1984, System Audio is an award-winning loudspeaker manufacturer whose speakers are known for their simple Scandinavian design, superb build quality and extraordinary sound. System Audio values tradition, craftsmanship and modern innovative technologies and is committed to bringing music and movie lovers closer to the artists and away from technological complexity. For more information about System Audio, please visit: www.system-audio.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) - Get Report is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

