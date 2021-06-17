S3 Partners Launches Squeeze Risk Score On SI< GO > Bloomberg Terminal Page

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners, a leading fintech innovator and data analytics firm, today announced that it will offer its Squeeze Risk Score to all Bloomberg Terminal subscribers under 'S3 Squeeze' at {SI}.

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners, a leading fintech innovator and data analytics firm, today announced that it will offer its Squeeze Risk Score to all Bloomberg Terminal subscribers under 'S3 Squeeze' at {SI< GO >}. The data, which replaces the previously available S3 Rate Temperature, will be provided on a 30-day delay, with real-time data available in S3's BLACK App Excel {APPS BLAX< GO >} and S3's enterprise data offering. This real-time data will be available to new and existing clients of S3's best-selling BLACK APP {APPS BPRO< GO >} on June 30.

Clients can use the Squeeze Risk Score to screen for stocks that are at risk of a potential short squeeze.

S3 Squeeze is a predictive analytic that provides a short squeeze risk score by including additional factors and insight into short sale risks associated with individual securities. The score is a clear proxy for the daily, weekly, and monthly cumulative trading losses and profits in short positions for each listed company. A higher Squeeze Risk Score forecasts increased volatility and identifies binary trading decisions: an alert for short sellers to cover their positions; an alert for long buyers to identify names with momentum.

"We remain committed to providing enterprise data and analytics that investors use to identify risks and opportunities in real-time," said Bob Sloan, Founder of S3 Partners. "The S3 Squeeze Risk Score is the only place institutional investors can go to measure and identify global securities that will be subject to short squeeze risk events, and we are excited to make these analytics available to our clients as well as all Bloomberg Terminal subscribers."

This new information now available on the Bloomberg Terminal will help risk managers identify and incorporate new risk factors into their investment processes. S3 has identified 583 securities at risk globally, with a total market cap value of $1.384T. Here are the number of securities affected by region:

US/CAN: 277

APAC: 161

EU: 117

Other: 28

About S3 PartnersFounded in 2003, S3 Partners is a financial technology innovator and data analytics company. Clients use our technology and data for better outcomes in their investment process, risk management, counterparty relationships, and investor relations. Like any resource, the integrity and purity of data is defined by how it's sourced, how and why it's filtered, who can access it, and how it's interpreted. Data is only potential until you find a way to refine it. Refining data potential into financial power is S3's business. Our suite of tools arms you to not just access data but to wield it; cut through marketplace opacity and see with clarity where opportunity lies for your business. S3's comprehensive data integrity powers your market perception and business intelligence so you can act with agility, on your own terms. For more information about S3 Partners, please visit s3partners.com.

Contacts:

For S3 Partners Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham/ Matt PignataroASC Advisors(203) 992 1230

