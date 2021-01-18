S3 International Announces New Name

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 International is excited to announce that effective today, it has changed its name and brand to S3 AeroDefense.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 International is excited to announce that effective today, it has changed its name and brand to S3 AeroDefense. The new name emphasizes not only growth but the long-term vision - to continue to be a trusted partner in the Aerospace and Defense market. This announcement coincides with the celebration of 15 years in business. While the name has changed, the service that both customers and partners alike have come to trust and expect remains the cornerstone of S3's business. Along with this change, S3 redesigned its company logo and developed a new website which can be accessed at www.s3aerodefense.com .

"We are focused on providing superior support to the military aerospace and defense market with the highest quality parts and services. We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name, S3 AeroDefense, because it allows us to better represent our business to our military and defense customers," said Aksel Sidem, President, S3 AeroDefense.

S3 AeroDefense strategically utilizes manufacturer direct partnership to mitigate long turnaround times and introduce an expansive array of product options to their customer base. Currently, S3 is partnered with these leading aerospace companies: Amfuel, Arrowhead Products, CEF Industries, Collins Aerospace, Donaldson Filtration Systems, Eaton Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace, Moog, Tactair Fluid Controls, Textron Aerospace, and The Protective Group. S3 is an expert in developing niche product line distribution management and continues to build on an award-winning partnership portfolio.

About S3 AeroDefense: Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, S3 AeroDefense is a recognized Worldwide leader in providing aircraft spares, component repair services and supply chain solutions to Military Aircraft Operators. Since its inception in 2005, S3 has been focused on quality, innovation and dedication to exceptional customer support. With a focus on OEM strategic distribution, S3 is the trusted solution provider to Customers and OEMs.

Additional information about the company can be found at: www.s3aerodefense.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/s3-international-announces-new-name-301209701.html

SOURCE S3 AeroDefense