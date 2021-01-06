S.i. Systems Announces Acquisition Of Annex Consulting Group

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S.i. Systems ULC, one of Canada's largest Information Technology staffing companies, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Annex Consulting Group ("Annex"), a leading IT staffing company in Vancouver. "Together we have one core purpose, to connect human potential to meaningful work," said Derek Bullen, CEO, S.i. Systems. "We share common values, common culture. I have known Stacey for 20 years and have always been impressed by his leadership and our strikingly similar values. This acquisition is a very good fit for both parties in so many ways. We warmly welcome all Annex staff and consultants into S.i. Systems.

Founded in 1998, Annex is one of the original IT staffing organizations in Vancouver. They are well trained, knowledgeable providers of on demand IT professionals and outsourced IT services. Annex has grown significantly during 2020, a testament to their senior staff and leadership. "I found an ideal partner in S.i. Systems. Their culture, processes, values and high-caliber talent are very similar to Annex. We already run on the same principles, so the integration of the two firms will be swift and easy, and the combined organization will be a force in Western Canada," said Stacey Cerniuk, CEO of Annex. " Vancouver is an incredibly diverse and meaningful economic community with a high demand for specialized IT professionals. Together we are now the largest IT staffing firm in B.C. with more talent for our clients and more jobs for our consultants."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About S.i. Systems

Founded in 1994, S.i. Systems is one of Canada's largest IT staffing companies. S.i. Systems created MatchGuide™, a proprietary web-based match-making solution to provide precision contract, and permanent placements for IT and Corporate professionals. MatchGuide™ has a 99.45% success rate in matching candidates from our proprietary database to contract and permanent assignments. S.i. Systems is the only company providing a 30-day no-questions-asked money back guarantee on all new placements. Learn more about S.i. Systems at https://www.sisystems.com.

About Annex Consulting Group

Established in 1998, Annex Consulting Group is a full service IT and management consulting firm specializing in staff augmentation contracting, permanent staffing, and outsourced solutions. An industry pioneer in British Columbia, Annex has grown to become one of the leading IT recruitment companies in B.C. based on annual revenue. Annex has completed 4,000 projects for 520 clients with a 97% customer satisfaction rating.

