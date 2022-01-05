S.i. Systems Acquires Eagle Professional Resources

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S.i. Systems ULC, one of Canada's largest Information Technology companies, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Eagle Professional Resources ("Eagle"), a national IT staffing company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. "Our organizations are very complementary with shared values, culture, and performance," said Derek Bullen, CEO, S.i. Systems. "Together we continue our mission to be Canada's partner of choice for on-demand IT professionals. I have known the Eagle founders for over 20 years, and we have always worked together to share ideas and advice. This acquisition is a very good fit for both parties in many ways. We warmly welcome all Eagle staff and consultants into S.i. Systems."

Eagle Professional Resources is a professional staffing agency specialized in Information Technology with approximately 100 employees in 10 offices across Canada and places a wide range of senior professionals with companies in almost every industry. "By joining S.i. Systems we are creating a Canadian powerhouse in IT staffing, and an exciting next chapter for the Eagle Team. The new combined entity provides more opportunities for our contractors and better access to on-demand talent for our clients," said Janis Grantham of Eagle. "The future is bright and the combined Eagle and S.i. Systems team looks forward to building even deeper relationships with our clients and contractors moving forward."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About S.i. Systems Founded in 1994, S.i. Systems is one of Canada's largest IT staffing companies. S.i. Systems has a 99.45% success rate in matching candidates successfully to contract and permanent assignments. S.i. Systems is the only company providing a 30-day no-questions-asked money back guarantee on all new placements. Learn more about S.i. Systems at https://www.sisystems.com.

About Eagle Professional Resources Founded in 1996, Eagle is one of Canada's premier IT staffing agencies placing IT professionals into contract, and full-time permanent positions. Eagle has approximately 100 employees in 10 offices across Canada.

