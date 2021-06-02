S-Curve Records Relaunches In New World-Wide Partnership With Disney Music Group

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The S-Curve Records label has relaunched in a new world-wide venture with Disney Music Group, it was announced today by S-Curve founder and CEO Steve Greenberg and Disney Music Group (DMG) President Ken Bunt. They also announced multi-platinum recording artist Andy Grammer, a long-time S-Curve hitmaker, as the label's first signing, with more artists to come. S-Curve's previous catalog remains with BMG, who purchased S-Curve's music assets in 2015. S-Curve Records and Disney Music Group have been working together for several years, with DMG's Promotion team working several S-Curve Records artists at pop radio, beginning with the multi-platinum "Honey, I'm Good," from Andy Grammer.

Grammer is set to release his first single, "Lease On Life," June 28. This anthemic song builds on Grammer's track record of feel good pop music. Grammer recently performed "Lease On Life" on CNN's graduation special which also featured Vice President Kamala Harris. "Lease On Life" is being used this summer for a global International Hotel Group commercial campaign. Holiday Inn Express, Intercontinental, and Kimpton are among some of the IHG brands. "Lease On Life" will be released under exclusive license from Grammer and long-time manager Ben Singer (Giant Soul Records) by S-Curve and Hollywood Records.

Said Steve Greenberg, "We're absolutely thrilled to launch this new chapter of the S-Curve story in partnership with the Disney Music Group. We've had nine platinum hits working with their pop promotion staff over the past six years, and I think our new, deeper partnership with DMG is going to lead to very exciting things. Nothing could be more perfect than starting things off with new music from Andy Grammer, who has had more hits for S-Curve than any artist in the label's 21-year history. Andy's a truly inspiring artist and I'm certain the best is yet to come for him."

Added Ken Bunt, "Steve's musical acumen and attention to detail are truly remarkable, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him and his S-Curve label, as well as officially welcoming Andy Grammer to the DMG family. We have been working with Andy for many years now, supporting his incredible music at radio, and we are honored to be able to extend that relationship across the rest of the company."

Grammer added, "To have partners like Disney and S-Curve team up with my Manager, Ben Singer, and I at our label, Giant Soul really excites me. As an artist it's rare to have partners truly dedicated to fostering creativity and sharing it on a global level." Manager Ben Singer added, "We've had so many wins through the years with Steve Greenberg and Ken Bunt that we knew this was the best home for the forthcoming body of work. Andy always seems to over-deliver in the categories of heart and pop magic and this next record is no different."

Andy Grammer has consistently delivered stratosphere-sized smash hits buoyed by his impressive range, deft musicality and endless charisma. Since Grammer's self-titled debut, the award-winning, multi-platinum artist and singer has been inspiring listeners around the world. Andy has scored eight chart-topping hits which together have been streamed billions of times worldwide - starting with his first breakout song, "Keep Your Head Up" and its follow up, "Fine By Me." His 2014 sophomore album, Magazines or Novels, went gold and yielded the single "Honey, I'm Good" which reached quadruple-platinum status in the U.S., and which emerged as of the best-selling songs of 2015. The album also contained the platinum single "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)." He maintained his hit streak on 2017's The Good Parts, whose first single, "Fresh Eyes," achieved platinum status, and generated over 350 million streams. Andy's 2019 album, Naïve, amplified both his message and musicianship. The album's first single, the platinum-certified "Don't Give Up On Me," was highlighted in the critically acclaimed film Five Feet Apart. The song was also used in a campaign for ESPN's 13 th Annual V Week for Cancer Research, entitled "One," which landed Grammer a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award. Naïve, also has another certified hit, I Found You (RIAA Gold Certified), bringing this total number of certified hits to 8.

In addition to reaching fans through his music, Andy also makes a strong connection through his live shows. Grammer has performed on countless television shows, including three celebratory outdoor concerts as part of The Today Show's Summer Concert Series, plus Jimmy Kimmel Live, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and many more. In addition, Grammer was a celebrity contestant on Season 21 of Dancing With The Stars. Throughout last year, Grammer spent a majority of his time in the studio working on new music that will be released this year. His most recent song, "Close To You," with R3HAB is the first of many exciting things Grammer has in store for 2021.

About S-Curve Records Having recently celebrated its 20 th Anniversary, S-Curve Records and Steve Greenberg made a splash with the release of label's very first release, Baha Men's 2000 earworm "Who Let The Dogs Out." Greenberg received a coveted 2001 Grammy Award in the "Best Dance Recording" category as the producer of the track. The notable successes kept coming and continue to this day. S-Curve has enjoyed success over the years with platinum releases ranging from Fountains of Wayne's Grammy-nominated hit "Stacy's Mom," to numerous Platinum-selling hits by the rock band We The Kings, four albums by the critically acclaimed Leslie Odom, Jr. , as well as many other hit releases.

The S-Curve label has released four Andy Grammer albums, which yielded multiple gold and multi-platinum singles, two of which (Keep Your Head Up and Honey, I'm Good) were co-produced by Greenberg. Greenberg also produced and released three albums from chart-topping and critically acclaimed R&B singer Joss Stone. The band AJR, who are also managed by Greenberg, have earned six platinum singles, and were recently nominated for three Billboard Music Awards, emerging victorious in the Best Rock Song category for their multiplatinum smash "Bang!" The label has also released numerous albums by classic artists, including the multiple Grammy-nominated Betty Wright: The Movie by Betty Wright and the Roots, plus hit albums by Tom Jones, Duran Duran, The O'Jays, and a Grammy-nominated 2020 album by reggae legend Maxi Priest.

Greenberg lends his mida"S" touch to all he endeavors. Aside from producing numerous hit records, he has co-written songs for Joss Stone, Jonas Brothers, Boyzone, Baha Men, The O'Jays, Leslie Odom, Jr. and others. He's received five Grammy Award nominations, including a 2020 Grammy win in the Best Album Notes category and the aforementioned Grammy for Who Let The Dogs Out. In 2020, Steve launched the pop music history podcast "Speed of Sound," produced by iHeart Media, which he hosts, writes and co-produces. He is a published author and frequent contributor to books on pop music history. Greenberg even DJ'd in the early 1980's on the Voice of Peace, a pirate ship-based radio station off the coast of Israel. In addition to founding S-Curve Records, Greenberg served as President of Columbia Records, and was Head of A&R for Mercury Records, where he executive-produced Hanson's single, "Mmmbop."

About DMG Disney Music Group is home to Hollywood Records, Walt Disney Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels' genre-spanning rosters include Queen (in North America), Sofia Carson, American Idol winner Laine Hardy, TINI Stoessel, Dreamers, Olivia Holt, Joywave, Breaking Benjamin, Bea Miller, DCappella, almost monday, Scarypoolparty and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks from some of the largest movie franchises in the world - from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, including the chart-topping "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Mulan," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "WandaVision," "Mandalorian," Oscar-winning "Coco" and "Moana" soundtracks, the Oscar and Grammy-winning "Frozen" soundtrack, and the Oscar-winning "Soul" score. Upcoming titles include season 2 of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" (featuring Olivia Rodrigo), Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," "Disney's "Cruella," and 20 th Century's "West Side Story." DMG has a rich catalog with a lasting legacy that has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films like "Snow White," "Star Wars," and "Beauty and the Beast," as well as artists like Annette Funicello, and beloved classic songs like "It's a Small World." DMG produces the Disney's For Scores podcast series highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from DMG soundtracks. Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, and many more. To stream classic Disney Hits, please visit: http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits

