S.C. Swiderski, LLC Launches SCS Real Estate

MOSINEE, Wis., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S.C. Swiderski, LLC, a real estate, construction and property management company specializing in multi-family housing, is pleased to announce the launch of SCS Real Estate, a full-service real estate brokerage headquartered in Mosinee, WI.

For 28 years, S.C. Swiderski has provided quality, market-rate apartments to communities throughout Wisconsin. The launch of SCS Real Estate in April of 2020 allows the company to guide their clients through the home buying and selling process in addition to offering a variety of leasing options. Clients can already "Rent from the Experts" throughout the state, but what about purchasing a home? The company's expansion into the real estate market makes perfect sense:

"Many of S.C. Swiderski's clients are just starting out and looking for quality apartments from a trusted name. Others are transitioning from home ownership to a maintenance free apartment living lifestyle. Why not help them buy or sell their homes as well? Housing is our main area of expertise. We want people to think of SCS when they think of Home," said Jacqui McElroy, Realtor and Business Development Manager at S.C. Swiderski.

SCS Real Estate's team consists of Broker Bob Panter; Realtors Jacqui McElroy, Kari Kussow, and Jacqueline Jacinto; Marketing Coordinator Samantha Kaczor, and Transaction Coordinator Kortni Wolf. The brokerage has successfully listed or closed over 10 million dollars in real estate transactions since launching in April.

About S.C. Swiderski, LLC: S.C. Swiderski, LLC was formed in 1992 and is a privately held company with a corporate headquarters in Mosinee, WI; it is a comprehensive real estate, construction and property management company specializing in multi-family projects. The Real Estate Division manages the company's real estate portfolio handling acquisitions, sales and land development and includes the newly launched full service brokerage SCS Real Estate. The Construction Division provides complete planning, architectural design, construction and project management. The Property Management Division provides professional leasing, management, grounds keeping and maintenance of their portfolio. Visit www.scsrealestate.com for current listings, or email Jacqui McElroy: jmiller@scswiderski.com for more information.

SCS Real Estate 401 Ranger St. Mosinee, WI 54455 715-846-2000

