S&T Bancorp Announces Extension Of Share Repurchase Plan

INDIANA, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (STBA) - Get Report, the holding company for S&T Bank with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York authorized an extension of its $50 million share repurchase plan, which was set to expire on March 31, 2021, at its regular meeting held March 15, 2021. This repurchase authorization, which is effective through March 31, 2022, permits S&T to repurchase from time to time up to the previously authorized $50 million in aggregate value of shares of S&T's common stock, with $37.4 million of capacity remaining as of today, through a combination of open market and privately negotiated repurchases. The specific timing, price and quantity of repurchases will be at the discretion of S&T and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the trading price of the common stock, legal and contractual requirements and S&T's financial performance. The repurchase plan does not obligate S&T to repurchase any particular number of shares. S&T expects to fund any repurchases from cash on hand and internally generated funds. Any share repurchases will not begin until permissible under applicable laws.

