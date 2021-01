S&P raises its ratings on FCA N.V.

S&P Global Ratings communicated today that it has upgraded its long term corporate credit rating on FCA N.V. from "BB+" to "BBB-"; Outlook is Stable.

The short-term credit rating is upgraded from "B" to "A-3".

London, 8 January 2021

