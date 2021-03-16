S&P Global To Present At Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit On March 25

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (SPGI) - Get Report, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit on March 25, 2021. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and ReplayThe video webcast will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for 30 days. An accompanying slide presentation will also be posted and available for download. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P GlobalS&P Global (SPGI) - Get Report is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

