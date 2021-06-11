RYU Apparel Interview To Air On Bloomberg Television U.S. On The RedChip Money Report®

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FSE: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of urban athletic apparel, today announced an interview with Robert Blair, COO of RYU Apparel, will air on The RedChip...

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FSE: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of urban athletic apparel, today announced an interview with Robert Blair, COO of RYU Apparel, will air on The RedChip Money Report® on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on this coming Saturday, June 12th, at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States.

In the exclusive interview, Mr. Blair discusses the Company's upcoming milestones, re-opening of their flagship store, executing on a three-tier strategy, as well as the company's focus on their business model and customer experience.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/Mp2cp_PUpi8

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About RYU

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements: (i) regarding RYU being poised for positive future growth; (ii) that RYU is well positioned for future growth of its business; (iii) the believe that RYU's current financial position will enable RYU to execute on its corporate strategy; (iv) roll out and delivery of partnerships with Canada Skateboard Collaboration and the NFL Alumni Academy; and (v) the belief that 2020 is positioned as a breakout year for RYU. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the apparel industry in general; (iii) business and market disruption risks associated with COVID-19; and (iv) the inability for the Company to raise additional funds necessary to fund operations. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryu-apparel-interview-to-air-on-bloomberg-television-us-on-the-redchip-money-report-301310756.html

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.