RYU Apparel Inc. Announces Wholesale Distribution Agreement With Altitude-Sports, Leading Canadian Sports Apparel Retailer

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) (" RYU" or the " Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce it has successfully entered into a partnership to ship its products to the Montreal-based high quality retailer, Altitude-Sports.

In a breakthrough agreement that is a fundamental step in setting the tone of the new company's wholesale strategy, RYU's best-in-class sports apparel will be distributed on a national level by the retailer, in its stores and on its online-store. Since 1984, Altitude-Sports has brought the best athletic brands to the Canadian apparel consumers.

"I am very excited about our distribution agreement with Altitude-Sports, as this relationship further establishes RYU as a national brand in Canada" affirmed Cesare Fazari, CEO and Chairman of RYU. "A flagship retailer, Altitude-Sports, as well as Altitude-Sports.com, is a premiere Canadian athletic apparel retailer, serving Canada with premium ski, snowboard, outdoor and sport apparel for over 35 years. The brand became Canada's first outdoor apparel eCommerce retailer, developing into a renowned provider of the world's most prestigious products and brands - which now includes RYU Apparel."

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF, FWB: RYAA), or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: https://ryu.com

About Altitude-Sports

Altitude-Sports is a web retailer specializing in both urban and outdoor high-end clothing. This Montreal-based company is booming in the Canadian market, offering a selection of more than 340 brands and employing more than 130 people. Durability, style and comfort are the main selection criteria for the products the company sells. In addition to the main website Altitude-Sports.com, the company also owns TheLastHunt.com, the only site entirely dedicated to the discount sale of technical clothing and gear in Canada. There is also Altitude-blog.com, a media outlet dedicated to product tests, buyers' guides and sports or travel stories.

