RYNOx Service Summit Connects Home Service Innovators And Business Leaders

PHOENIX, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RYNO Strategic Solutions , the leading digital marketing agency for the home services industry, successfully launched its exclusive, invite only RYNOx Service Summit roundtable for elite HVAC, plumbing, electrical and garage door professionals on April 1.

"We created RYNOx Service Summit to connect contractors of various sizes with some of the biggest, and most respected leading contractors in the industry in an intimate, more meaningful setting in hopes of helping expedite new relationships for future growth for all attendees," said Chris Yano, CEO of RYNO. "2021 offers an opportunity for tremendous growth for our clients and partners, and getting an up-close and personal experience at RYNO headquarters with some of the smartest and most innovative experts in our industry is a great way to kick-start that trend."

32 contractors, business owners and other leaders attended the immersive one-day in-person event to meet with peers and gain essential business insights from the industry's premier thought leaders and personalities. Keynote speakers for RYNOx Service Summit included Gary Vaynerchuk, social media mogul and CEO of VaynerMedia; Jens Pulver, former UFC lightweight champion; Ken Haines, CEO of the Wrench Group; Ken Goodrich, CEO of Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing; and Leland Smith, CEO of Service Champions.

"The first RYNOx Service Summit exceeded our expectations and delivered measurable value and real-world takeaways for everyone who attended," said RYNO CEO Chris Yano. "There was a lot of enthusiasm for growth and new ideas at the event. Bringing the people at the forefront of our industry together in one intensive experience helped us all take stock after an eventful year and demonstrated the energy and dedication that are hallmarks of home service professionals."

RYNO exists to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other service contractors grow their business. For more information about RYNO Strategic Solutions, visit http://www.rynoss.com .

About RYNO Strategic SolutionsRYNO Strategic Solutions, LLC is a Phoenix, AZ based company with a satellite office in Charlotte, NC. We are a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in Home Services Internet Marketing, PPC Ad Management, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Web Design & RYNOtrax Call Listening & Reporting to best serve our clients. Our RYNOtrax proprietary reporting and tracking dashboard allows all of our clients to know exactly what leads, new and old, every month they receive from their investment so there is no guessing. We are one of the select few that Google has chosen to be one of their Managed Agencies. For more information, visit http://www.rynoss.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Ripley Ripley PR (865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rynox-service-summit-connects-home-service-innovators-and-business-leaders-301265404.html

SOURCE RYNO Strategic Solutions