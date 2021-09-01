Ryerson Announces Establishment Of New Facility In Centralia, Washington

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) - Get Ryerson Holding Corporation Report, a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that it is establishing a new Ryerson service center location in Centralia, Washington. Construction of the new facility has begun with completion, commissioning, and start-up scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

Located within 75 miles of Seattle and Portland, Ryerson Centralia will be uniquely positioned to serve the Pacific Northwest market along the I-5 corridor as well as central Washington and Oregon. The new 214,000-square-foot facility and its advanced processing capabilities across sheet, plate, and long products will enable the Company to expand its advanced processing services while providing customers with a wider array of industrial metals solutions and a better customer experience.

Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our investment in a new state-of-the-art service center in Centralia, Washington underscores our commitment to modernizing our network of intelligently connected manufacturing metals service centers creating great customer experiences at speed, scale, and consistency. I would like to thank the City of Centralia and their leadership team for working diligently with Ryerson to bring this advanced distribution and manufacturing facility to fruition that will create excellent jobs in the Centralia area for many years to come."

Steve Bosway, Ryerson's President, West Region, added, "The new plant in Centralia will bring us closer to our customers and offer additional value-added processing to support their business. Our investment in state-of-the-art equipment for plate, bar, and tubing products will spur growth in our Pacific Northwest markets as well as in the wider West Region."

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 3,900 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryerson-announces-establishment-of-new-facility-in-centralia-washington-301367845.html

SOURCE Ryerson Holding Corporation