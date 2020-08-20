Ryder's Customer-centric Approach To Finding Innovative Solutions To Optimize Supply Chains Has Made The Company A Reliant Resource For Nine Of The Top 10 Food And Beverage Companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Report, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, announces it is listed among Food Logistics' Top Third-Party Logistics (3PL) & Cold Storage Providers for 2020. The honor marks Ryder's 8 th consecutive year on the list. Each year, the publication's editorial team and advisory board selects the leading 3PL service providers that demonstrate a commitment to continually improving their operations and meeting their customers' needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005171/en/

Ryder expands its e-commerce fulfillment solution to include food-grade compliant facilities which offer food and beverage customers the ability to deliver direct to 99% of U.S. consumers in two days or less with unmatched accuracy, reliability, and 100% end-to-end visibility.(Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder's customer-centric approach to finding innovative solutions in areas such as warehouse distribution, supply chain optimization and transportation management, are what has made the company a reliant resource for the food and beverage industry, including nine of the top 10 food and beverage companies.

"This year, we expanded our e-commerce fulfillment solution to include food-grade compliant facilities. With the FDA certification, we can offer our food and beverage customers the ability to deliver direct to 99% of U.S. consumers in two days or less with unmatched accuracy, reliability, and 100% end-to-end visibility," says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. "Of course, the pandemic has only increased the need for efficient and resilient e-commerce fulfillment services, and Ryder has proven that it can deliver."

Also this year, Ryder rolled out a one-of-a-kind, real-time visibility and collaborative logistics platform called RyderShareTM. The customer-centric solution integrates multiple transportation and warehouse management systems, enabling all parties involved in moving goods through a supply chain to easily see potential problems, collaborate in real-time, and take pro-active action to course-correct - an ability that is particularly valuable to the food and beverage industry, where maintaining time and temperature controls is critical.

"Today's 3PLs and cold storage providers are more essential to the movement of food and beverage than ever before. Despite supply chain threats and disruptions, they continue to show their resiliency, strength, and innovation to continue moving product from Point A to Point B," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The 2020 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource directory of the leading 3PL and cold storage providers across the food and beverage industry.

About Ryder System, Inc.Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Report is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Food Logistics Food Logistics , published by AC Business Media, the industry's only publication dedicated to global food and beverage supply chains. Its audience reaches executives in the food and beverage sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) as well as the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology).

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-arryder-usa

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005171/en/