Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Report, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions , announces that it is named among Food Logistics' 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers for an eighth year. The annual list serves as a resource guide of providers whose products and services are vital for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

Ryder's cloud- and mobile-based technologies support a fully optimized supply chain with greater speed-to-market performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The pandemic has proven that technology is more than a competitive advantage for supply chains: It's absolutely fundamental," says Darin Cooprider, senior vice president of consumer packaged goods, for Ryder. "Ryder's ability to deliver real-time visibility and enable collaboration across the entire supply chain means that our customers are able to keep their promises to their customers, even in the most challenging circumstances."

Ryder's cloud- and mobile-based technologies support a fully optimized supply chain with greater speed-to-market performance for food and beverage industry customers, including nine of the top 10 food and beverage companies. The company's innovative technology solutions include RyderShareTM, which delivers real-time visibility, collaboration, and exception handling to maximize efficiencies for customers - especially critical in an industry where time and temperature controls are paramount. Additionally, Ryder's OpsBox is a warehouse analytics platform for labor management, providing shop floor visuals, daily metrics, workforce planning, and customer visibility dashboards. The result is labor productivity improvements exceeding 10%, as well as increased employee engagement and improved customer experience.

"From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility, and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you!"

Companies on this year's 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Report is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

