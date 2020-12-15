Ryder recognized for making sustainability a core part of its supply chain strategies within its own operations, as well as assisting customers in achieving measurable goals. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, announces that it is a recipient of the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2020 from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine,...

Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Report, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, announces that it is a recipient of the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2020 from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, which is dedicated to covering the global supply chain. The award program recognizes third party logistics (3PL) providers making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategies within their own operations, as well as assisting customers in achieving measurable goals.

"As a leading 3PL, Ryder is in a unique position to help green the supply chain by ensuring our operations and our customers' operations are as efficient as possible," says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. "In our warehouses, it begins at the design phase where we take a LEED approach to everything from route engineering to optimize travel in and around the facility, to procuring environmentally friendly material handling equipment, and installing LED motion-detection lighting. Post launch, we practice LEAN methodologies that continually improve operating processes, maximize efficiency, and minimize waste. We make it our mission to eliminate cost and waste from all aspects of supply chain management and operation."

Ryder has reduced CO2E emissions from its own operations by more than 21% since 2009. The company also works with customers to minimize their carbon intensity by reducing energy consumption, minimizing miles driven, and eliminating waste through recycling and re-use programs. For a globally recognized telecommunications and cable internet company, Ryder's equipment refurbishment program saves 3.4 million pounds of waste from landfills every year, including 495,000 pounds of plastics, one million pounds of electronics, and one million pounds of metals.

Additionally, Ryder has helped customers across various industries convert to advanced vehicle technologies; and, to make fleet electrification simple and reliable, Ryder has formed a first-of-its-kind partnership with In-Charge to provide nationwide turnkey energy and EV charging infrastructure to customers.

"This year's 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines. "From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain."

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Report is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

