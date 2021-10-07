Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today announces grand openings of five new used vehicle sales centers located in Salt Lake City, UT; Oklahoma City, OK; Orlando,...

Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Ryder System, Inc. Report, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today announces grand openings of five new used vehicle sales centers located in Salt Lake City, UT; Oklahoma City, OK; Orlando, FL; Syracuse, NY; and Allentown, PA.

Ryder offers the largest network of used commercial vehicles for sale in the U.S., with 60 Used Truck Center (UTC) locations offering more than 4,000 pre-owned trucks, vans, and trailers for sale. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder offers the largest network of used commercial vehicles for sale in the U.S., with 60 Used Truck Center (UTC) locations offering more than 4,000 pre-owned trucks, vans, and trailers for sale. The company's used vehicle sales have seen growth this year, driven by limited market inventory and strong customer demand for high-quality fleet solutions. These five new locations support Ryder's commitment to continuously enhancing the customer experience, ensuring both convenience and quality, in securing pre-owned commercial vehicles through Ryder's used truck centers and online.

"For owner-operators, small businesses, and companies tested by the growth of E-commerce shipping disruptions, acquiring a flexible yet reliable solution can be challenging," says Eugene Tangney, vice president of global vehicle sales at Ryder. "Ryder's used vehicle centers provide solutions tailored to a customer's needs, not only with well-maintained quality vehicles, but with flexible maintenance and financing packages. Plus, many of these used vehicles come with just one prior owner such as Ryder, and have been thoroughly inspected on a 140-point system."

Ryder used vehicles consist of day cab tractors, sleepers, refrigeration equipment, box trucks, sprinter vans, cargo vans, and trailers. Ryder has staff on-site to consult with potential buyers on the vehicle that is best suited for their business needs, as well as provide a complete vehicle maintenance history report. Customers also benefit from discounted pricing, extended warranty, and Ryder's best-in-class maintenance plans to keep payments low and maximize uptime.

New Ryder Used Truck Center location details:

Salt Lake City, Utah:Expanded market presence 5 minutes from airport and in close proximity to I-80.

Address: 3232 W. Directors Row, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Phone: 385-343-4100

To book an appointment online: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/RyderUsedVehicleSalesSaltLakeCityUT@rydertruck.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:Expanded market presence with the largest footprint in North America for used trucks.

Address: 15 S. Morgan Rd., Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Phone: 405-592-4292

To book an appointment online: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/RyderUsedVehicleSalesOklahomaCityOK@rydertruck.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/

Orlando, Florida:A new location as a result of increasing demand for quality vehicles and used equipment dealers in the Orlando area.

Address: 2015 Silver Star Rd., Orlando, FL 32804

Phone: 689-205-8161

To book an appointment online: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/RyderUsedVehicleSalesOrlandoFL@rydertruck.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/

Syracuse, New York:This new location will accommodate increased inventory and is conveniently located for commercial traffic.

Address: 271 Farrell Rd., Syracuse, NY 13209

Phone: 680-207-2900

To book an appointment online: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/RyderUsedVehicleSalesSyracuseNY@rydertruck.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/

Allentown, Pennsylvania:A new facility to meet increased demand and high inventory levels and is strategically located two miles from Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Address: 1211 Hanover Ave., Allentown, PA 18109

Phone: 484-861-2121

To book an appointment online: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/RyderUsedVehicleSalesAllentownPA@rydertruck.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/

"We've created a seamless experience that allows customers to select the right vehicle for their needs, whether online or at our growing number of Ryder Used Vehicle Centers," adds Tangney. "Ultimately, this creates more flexibility, choice, and support for our customers."

While all Ryder used vehicle centers operate in compliance with state and local regulatory requirements regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, Ryder recommends making an appointment to visit a Used Truck Center via ryder.com/used-trucks. Ryder also offers vehicle delivery through its "Ryder Relief Program" which provides financing and free delivery to those who qualify. Learn more at https://ryder.com/used-trucks/promotions/relief-program.

About Ryder System, Inc

Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Ryder System, Inc. Report is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com.

