Ryder incentivizes its employees with paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the company is committed to maintaining a healthy workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Report, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions, today announces the company will pay up to six hours of paid time off (PTO) to Ryder employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This will include three hours of PTO for the first vaccine and an additional three hours of PTO for those treatments that require a second dose to complete the vaccination process.

Ryder is committed to creating a healthy workforce; one that allows our employees to feel safe and secure when carrying out their jobs.

"The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and we want to provide assurances to our workforce that they don't need to worry about being penalized either in pay or PTO balance when getting vaccinated," says Robert Sanchez, Chairman and CEO at Ryder. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, our team has been committed to creating a safe work environment by implementing sanitation stations and contactless interaction with our customers where possible, as well as paying sick leave to employees who have contracted the virus, and this paid vaccine decision was no different. Two of our core values at Ryder are trust and safety, so it was an easy decision to extend this protection to our workforce."

Ryder is not mandating any employee gets the vaccine. Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities, Ryder is encouraging all employees to take the vaccine as a way to protect themselves, their coworkers, and everyone around them from the COVID-19 virus.

"Keeping the supply chain moving is vital for our customers and local communities, but also for the employees who rely on Ryder for safe and reliable employment. They have been the backbone of our response to the pandemic," adds Sanchez. "We're also working with various governmental agencies, the CDC, and health care professionals to provide as much information as we can to our nearly 40,000 employees about the availability of vaccines."

While initial vaccine availability is currently prioritized for the elderly, first responders, medical, and/or school personnel, Ryder is actively working with industry trade associations and state authorities to have its essential workers prioritized as soon as possible.

To see how Ryder employees have been helping customers manage their changing transportation and supply chain needs during the pandemic, and most importantly doing it safely, watch this video on Ryder.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.Ryder System, Inc. (R) - Get Report is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

