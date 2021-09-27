Rybbon Partners With Medallia To Boost Response Rates Of Surveys, Research, And Insights Communities Using Digital Incentives

Partnership helps reduce manual processes and save cost by automating the management and delivery of a wide range of digital rewards.

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rybbon , a leading provider of digital rewards, today announced a partnership and the availability of a new integration module with Medallia , a global leader in customer and employee experience. The partnership provides the foundation for both parties to work together to extend and build upon the Medallia Experience Cloud platform and to participate in joint go-to-market activities. Rybbon's integration with Medallia automates the management and distribution of incentives used in market research, employee experience, and customer experience programs, helping to reduce time-consuming and costly manual processes.

"The Rybbon automated digital rewards platform can dramatically reduce administrative time and improve response rates," said Jignesh Shah, Head of Global Integrated Incentives at Rybbon. "It's not unusual for our clients to see a dramatic increase in survey response rates by incentivizing respondents with a diverse selection of digital rewards."

"Our clients are dedicated to driving loyalty and advocacy by improving the customer and employee experience," said Steve Vierra, Executive Vice President at Medallia. "Rybbon's powerful platform delivers rewards automatically and quickly in over 160 countries, giving our clients powerful new tools to increase participation, improve engagement, and drive employee recognition."

The Rybbon for Medallia integration provides an out-of-the box solution allowing Medallia users to easily add Rybbon incentives to Medallia surveys. The combined offering is available now.

For more information, visit: www.medallia.com/xchange/rybbon-digital-rewards

About RybbonRybbon, a Blackhawk Network Business, puts the power of rewards to work for marketers and market researchers through its extensive catalog of e-gifts from top brands. Rybbon works great for international rewards programs, with options such as prepaid rewards that work in 160+ countries. Rybbon integrates with leading platforms to make rewarding easy and automatic.

For more information, visit Rybbon at www.rybbon.net .

About Blackhawk NetworkBlackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

For more information, visit Blackhawk Network at www.blackhawknetwork.com .

About MedalliaMedallia (MDLA) - Get Medallia, Inc. Report is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees, and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, and over video, social media, and IoT interactions, and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results.

For more information, visit Medallia at www.medallia.com .

Media Contact: Kristy HartmanHead of Partner Marketing, Rybbon1-888-733-6521 Marketing@rybbon.net

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rybbon-partners-with-medallia-to-boost-response-rates-of-surveys-research-and-insights-communities-using-digital-incentives-301384547.html

SOURCE Rybbon