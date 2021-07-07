Ryan Thompson, MBA, CFP®, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial. Photo courtesy of Ryan Thompson.

Ryan Thompson, MBA, CFP ®, a financial advisor managing $110 million in client assets, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Ryan Thompson, MBA, CFP ®, a financial advisor managing $110 million in client assets, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) - Get Report from Morgan Stanley in Shreveport, Louisiana. Thompson was looking for an opportunity to rejoin an independent platform, after spending six years as an employee advisor at his former firm. He conducted due diligence on a variety of firms over the last year and felt confident that moving to Ameriprise was the best fit for his practice.

"I joined Ameriprise because of what the firm has to offer: more control over building my practice, intense focus on holistic wealth management, and support to reach my goals so I can focus on helping clients do the same," said Thompson. "This move allows me to provide an exceptional service experience centered on advice."

Ameriprise exceeded Thompson's high expectations for transitioning his business quickly. With support from a dedicated transition team and his local field leader, senior field vice president Michael Barker, MBA, he was able to focus on advising clients.

"The transition team I'm working with has been awesome. It's clear they know how to facilitate transitions professionally and efficiently, which includes handling all the operations and setup steps so that I can stay focused on serving my clients," said Thompson. "I expected there to be more of a learning curve when changing firms. I'm pleasantly surprised by the ease of plugging into Ameriprise's systems and facilitating business with clients."

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years. 1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

