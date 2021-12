Ryan Specialty Completes Acquisition Of Keystone Risk Partners

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) ("Ryan Specialty"), a leading international specialty insurance firm, completes acquisition of certain assets of Keystone Risk Partners, LLC ("Keystone") based in Media, PA.

About Ryan Specialty Group

