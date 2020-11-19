Ryan Benson, PE Joins Braun Intertec

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, an engineering, consulting and testing firm with more than 35 offices in seven states, is pleased to announce Ryan Benson, PE has joined the Braun Intertec team in Hibbing, Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, an engineering, consulting and testing firm with more than 35 offices in seven states, is pleased to announce Ryan Benson, PE has joined the Braun Intertec team in Hibbing, Minn. Benson brings more than 20 years of experience in geotechnical consulting, foundation system design, design of value engineered ground modification foundation systems, project management and land development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to our team of employee-owners at Braun Intertec," said Jon Carlson, Braun Intertec CEO. "He is an exceptionally well-rounded leader and skilled engineer who brings experience in multiple industries, operational leadership, client service as well as technical knowledge. Ryan will be a key asset as Braun Intertec continues to expand nationwide."

As a business unit manager of the engineering and testing division at Braun Intertec, Benson will focus on strengthening the employee-owner team and providing project management for clients nationwide.

Braun Intertec provides geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, environmental consulting, building sciences, nondestructive examination and drilling/cone penetration testing (CPT) services. With offices across the upper Midwest and Southern United States, the company also provides specialty services including: deep foundation design and testing; pavement consulting; structures evaluations and forensic investigations; geospatial and unmanned aerial vehicle services.

About Braun Intertec Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec ( www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec also owns Agile Frameworks, LLC, a subsidiary of Braun Intertec based in Minneapolis and W&M Environmental, a division of Braun Intertec based in Allen, TX.

