RxSpark Launches New-Look Website In First Phase Of The Development Of Its Patient-Focused Health Platform

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology company RxSpark.com has reached a new milestone in its mission to become an industry-leading health platform. The company has announced the launch of its redesigned website, intended to lay the foundations for the next phases of its patient-focused strategy.

Lauded as a necessary disruptor in the health and pharmacy space, RxSpark addresses an urgent need with its prescription savings program. Poor coverage or lack of insurance, made worse by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has put prescription medication beyond the reach of many Americans .

Says Founder and CEO John Casson, "Most people don't realize that prescription drug pricing can vary significantly from one pharmacy to another, and even from day to day. There IS a best price - consumers just need help to find them."

Experts suggest the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated changes to the healthcare system by more than ten years, with an increased consumer demand for online services such as telehealth, remote patient monitoring and home delivery. Through its innovative technology and strategic partnerships, RxSpark is uniquely positioned to meet these emerging demands, starting with a refresh and redesign of its existing pharmacy discount platform.

Reflecting on feedback from its stakeholders, RxSpark has introduced new features to enhance the experience for both its customers and affiliate partners, as well as technical "under the hood" improvements.

For its customers, the redesigned site puts its powerful search function front and center, and an improved drugs results page makes it easier to find the best discounted prices for medications in nearby pharmacies.

For affiliate partners, enhanced branding features gives more flexibility for their white-label sites. A more streamlined registration flow promotes app downloads. There is also a new registration landing page with powerful testimonials and a clear explanation of program benefits, to improve referral conversion.

Feedback from partners and customers has been very positive, citing a better overall user experience, and noting that the new tools make it easier to promote and convert, with one commenting that "the entire feel is great!"

These improvements are just the first phase in RxSpark's broader growth strategy. As it embraces the rapid changes in the health ecospace, additional new features like "Shop" and "Services" are in development, along with pricing improvements, laboratory testing relating to drugs and conditions, mail order and updated patient education resources. The next phase of development is due for a fourth-quarter launch. Find out more at RxSpark - https://www.rxspark.com

