RxSight, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,350,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to RxSight ® from the offering are expected to be $117.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, RxSight has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,102,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. RxSight's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol "RXST." The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. SVB Leerink LLC is also acting as a book-running manager of the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

About RxSight, Inc.RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL ®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens.

