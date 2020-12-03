RxGo Launches New IOS App

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RxGo, a leading comparative shopping tool that broke ground with online pharmacy savings voucher, has now gone mobile with the launch of the new RxGo iOS app. This anticipated release elevates the popular web platform and discount coupon that delivers insightful prescription price comparison and printable money-saving coupons to a streamlined, easy-to-use mobile user experience.

The new RxGo iOS app brings all the pharmacy saving voucher's benefits onto the smartphone, including convenience that ensures access to deals and available prescription coupons. The app will provide users with an average of over 65% in savings with the potential to save upwards of 87% on prescription medications. These discounts can lower the price of meds more so than insurance. Unlike insurance that doesn't cover all meds or requires a deductible, the new RxGo app's advantages guarantee ample savings on generic pharmaceuticals and brand name medications.

The smartphone application, which can be found in the iOS store as RxGo: Prescription Rx Coupons, requires no upfront costs, and anyone can sign up for an account and access the discounts. The application can be used when paying for prescriptions, and the pharmacy will apply the discount. Even before the visit, a user can confirm the discounted price so there are no surprises when checking out. While RxGo will continue to offer its online pharmacy savings voucher, customers now have the added convenience of accessing the coupons on their mobile device if they wish.

The RxGo iOS app safeguards access to pharmaceutical discounts while delivering the most updated medication pricing information available on the web. Users with or without insurance can still expect:

More significant savings on some generic medications when using the app in place of insurance

Discounts on meds not generally covered by insurance like prenatal vitamins, weight loss, or cosmetic drugs

The newly released RxGo: Prescription Rx Coupons app from the iOS Store, simplifies savings and puts valuable prescription price comparison data and generous discounts into the customer's hand. "It's unbelievable, but it's true. I am so grateful, for now, I can actually afford my medication." said a long-time RxGo user.

About RxGo : RxGo is one of the most substantial providers of pharmaceutical discounts within the United States. The RxGo pharmacy savings vouchers and the RxGo: Prescription Rx Coupons iOS app deliver competitive price reductions to generic medications and some brand name drugs.

