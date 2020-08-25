RVnGO Partners With Rovia To Open The World Of RVing To DreamTrips Members

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RVnGO ( https://www.RVnGO.com), America's trusted online RV rental marketplace announces its new partnership with Rovia, industry-leading travel and lifestyle service provider, and DreamTrips, Rovia's first client to showcase this exciting collaboration.

RVnGO is the first peer-to-peer RV rental platform that brings people together without charging any fees to users. People and companies list their RVs for rent on RVnGO because it's the only online platform that allows them to keep 100% of their rental income. RVnGO also provides peace of mind to RV owners and renters by automatically including RV rental insurance for all rentals covering up to $1 million in liability.

DreamTrips is an award-winning travel membership program focused on making travel simple and seamless for a global community of travelers. Hundreds of thousands of members in over 40 countries enjoy a full product spectrum of travel benefits, including professionally curated trips, incredible destinations, a loyalty program, great savings, daily benefits and more. DreamTrips provides members with expertise, value and convenience for group and personal travel ─ all without the stresses of vacation planning.

The partnership of RVnGO and Rovia aligns two companies with similar values. Both are defined by trust and transparency and bring people together for unforgettable experiences. They provide opportunities for people to explore the world in personal, authentic ways. RVnGO and DreamTrips further empower travelers to create lasting memories with extraordinary vacation options.

The addition of RVnGO RV rentals expands the portfolio of travel options - with exclusive discounted rates - for the DreamTrips global travel community of dreamers, adventurers and escapists.

"We're very excited to bring RV rentals to DreamTrips members, allowing the comforts of home on the road. Travelers who want to explore the United States with the freedom to go wherever their curiosity for adventure takes them can do it now in a recreational vehicle rented from RVnGO. RVing is ideal for camping trips, exploring State and National Parks and reconnecting with nature and those that are important to us," explained Paul Jenkins, President of Rovia, adding, "We surveyed the sector to bring the best experience to our clients and we found that in RVnGO."

"RVnGO is honored to provide RV rentals to DreamTrips members who will have access to a curated inventory of the best RVs available at their members only discounted rate, coupled with the peace of mind of our industry leading insurance coverage," said Paul Kacir, founder and chief executive officer of RVnGO. "DreamTrips members will also have a members only incentive to list their own RVs for rent on RVnGO."

RVnGO was founded by CEO Paul Kacir in 2017 with the mission to bring people together. With thousands of RVs available across the U.S., RVnGO is making it easier for people to get out and RVnGO somewhere. Rovia was founded in 2005 with the mission to create exceptional global travel and lifestyle products with industry-leading companies around the world for individuals and groups. Rovia's best-in-class travel services have consistently been recognized by the World Travel Awards.

About RVnGOBased in Scottsdale, Arizona, RVnGO puts RV owners directly in touch with guests that want to rent on its peer-to-peer RV rentals site. It is free for owners to list their RV and use the site and our fleet and customer relationship management tools. Owners get 100% of the booking, the guest pays the 3% credit card processing charge. All rentals processed through the site are automatically insured with our comprehensive rental insurance providing $1 million auto liability coverage and covering damage up to $200,000 to the recreational vehicle, the affordable nightly premium is paid by the guest.

About RoviaRovia, LLC is an industry-leading travel and lifestyle service provider offering turnkey solutions for business partners and membership-based travel companies. Through our extensive network of key partners, Rovia powers exceptional travel and lifestyle products and experiences across the globe.

About DreamTripsDreamTrips is a travel club community where members can experience curated travel opportunities and access deals at selected restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues as well as on excursions in destinations all over the world. The DreamTrips membership appeals to the unique mindset of the traveler who desires to experience the world through the DreamTrips community, with the idea that "the best way to experience the world is together." For more information, visit dreamtrips.com.

Press Contact: Richard SalingMarketing Director richard.saling@rvngo.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rvngo-partners-with-rovia-to-open-the-world-of-rving-to-dreamtrips-members-301118288.html

SOURCE RVnGO