RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Announces Grand Opening Of RVR University Training Center In Utah

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") announced the grand opening of its second RVR University ("RVRU") Training Center at its flagship 28-acre Sierra RV dealership campus in Utah. RVR also announced the launch of RVRU's Tech Mentor Program to develop a team of master technicians to train apprentice techs across RVR's 55 store network.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "This new state-of-the-art RVRU Training Center in the Western United States reinforces our continued commitment to invest in our people through industry-leading training and leadership development. The RVRU Mentor-Apprentice Program features an industry-first structured program to develop a team of service technician mentors who will train apprentice techs throughout our 55 store network. The program establishes a career path for skilled workers to become RV certified service technicians in our fast growing business and will support our bold service expansion goals."

Chris Glenn, Vice President of Service and Parts Operations for RVR stated, "This new program ensures all service technician apprentices are provided a 90-120 day program with clear milestones to pass training needed to be become successful service technicians. The program trains the top service technicians across RVR's network of stores based on quality of work and leadership to learn the steps and process of mentoring our service technicians apprentices."

"Sierra RV is the perfect place to launch this program in a new state of the art training facility in Utah with 32 service technician bays ready for training. Service technicians spent several days learning how to be a mentor and the standards needed for service technician apprentices to grow into a full-time service technician. These industry first programs will create a consistent approach to train our new service technicians with structured curriculum and course materials to have all of our service technicians 100% RVTI Level 1 certified by end of year at our 55 stores to better serve our customers," said Taylore Elliott, RVR's Chief Human Resource Officer.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with the goal of providing an outstanding sales, service and ownership experience for recreational vehicle customers with a focus on new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

RV Retailer has 55 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

