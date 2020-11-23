RV Retailer, LLC Expands Into Utah With Acquisition Of Sierra RV

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced the acquisition of Sierra RV based in the Salt Lake City market. Sierra RV will be RV Retailer's first location in the state of Utah and RV Retailer's 10 th state of operation.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are excited to enter Utah and expand in the Western United States with the acquisition of Sierra RV. Sierra RV is in the highly attractive Salt Lake City market which is the fourth largest U.S. BTA for RV registrations this year. The Utah market has four times the average RVs owned per capita in the U.S. with excellent growth prospects for the future."

Jon Ferrando added, "We will operate from a flagship 90,000 square foot RV dealership facility on 26 acres with a large sales showroom and retail parts and accessories store, along with an impressive 32-bay state-of-the art service facility. The store will be part of Western Region of RV Retailer stores under the leadership of Jim Humble, President of the Western Region."

Jim Humble said, "We see excellent growth potential from this location across all aspects of the business, and look forward to adding new RV product lines as we build on the strong foundation set by the Jensen family from this great facility and location. I look forward to working with Jared Jensen who will continue to serve as GM of the store, and welcoming the 80-plus associates of Sierra RV to the RV Retailer family of stores."

John Rizzo, EVP and CFO added, "The acquisition is expected to close on December 11. This store will be an excellent addition to the RV Retailer family of stores as our 36 th location and 11 th store added in 2020. We are proud to finish 2020 strong with tremendous growth accomplished in our less than three-year history as a company."

Raul Rodriguez, SVP of Corporate Development who led the acquisition for RV Retailer said, "We are grateful that the Jensen family selected us to acquire Sierra RV. They have built an impressive business over many decades in the greater Salt Lake market."

Located in Marriott-Slaterville on the west side of I-15 just northwest of Ogden, the recently acquired Sierra RV store offers a wide range of new and used trailers, motor homes, toy haulers, and fifth wheels from top brands such as Dutchmen, Forest River, Heartland, and Thor Motor Coach. First-time buyers and existing RVers alike can access expert sales associates and technicians, a full-service department with 32 bays, retail parts store and secure storage lot.

To learn more about Sierra RV and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.sierrarvsales.com/ or https://rvretailer.net/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 36 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

