RV Retailer, LLC Continues Rapid Expansion With Three Acquisitions In June

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) acquired three new dealerships in Georgia, Wyoming and Indiana to expand RVR's sales and service network to 58 locations in 17 states.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR said, "With three acquisitions in June we continue to execute on our growth strategy to build a superior network of RV sales and service centers with outstanding brands and facilities in great locations. These new stores are all in excellent locations on interstate highways in markets with strong RV growth demographics."

"We are pleased to continue our expansion in the Western United States and enter our 17 th state with the acquisition of Adventure RV, the #1 RV dealer in Wyoming," added Jon Ferrando. "We are also excited to add new locations in Indiana and Georgia with the acquisitions of The RV Center and Mid-State RV. We welcome over 100 new associates from these three stores into the RVR family."

With over 30 years in business, Mid-State RV operates on a 24-acre campus on I-75 in Byron, Georgia. Mid-State's facility includes a state of the art 22,000 square foot collision repair center with a paint booth. Mid-State RV is the #1 Forest River dealer in Georgia.

Adventure RV, the #1 volume RV dealer in Wyoming, has a superior brand mix including Grand Design, Jayco and Keystone products. Adventure RV has a sales and service facility on 10 acres conveniently located just north of the Colorado border near the I-80 and I-25 interchange.

The RV Center is located on Highway 30 in the Fort Wayne market, the second largest metro area in Indiana, providing RVR an attractive expansion of its Midwest footprint with a strong brand mix including Jayco, Forest River, and Grand Design products.

To learn more about the RV Center, Mid-State RV, Adventure RV and RV Retailer, please visit www.rvone.com, www.greatrvdeals.com, www.midstaterv.com and www.rvretailer.com.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with the goal of providing an outstanding sales, service and ownership experience for recreational vehicle customers with a focus on new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

RV Retailer has 58 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Mid-State RV, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

